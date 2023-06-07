Amalgamated Bank Has $1.09 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 27,401 shares valued at $1,946,233. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

