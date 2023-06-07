Amalgamated Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.