Amalgamated Bank Has $1.15 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Sherborne Investors Management LP bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 112.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth $4,611,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Navient by 290.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

