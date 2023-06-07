Amalgamated Bank Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,937 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Perficient by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Perficient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Perficient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Perficient Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Perficient

PRFT opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,819 shares of company stock worth $137,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.