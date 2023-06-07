Amalgamated Bank Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 4.8 %

GPI stock opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $242.68. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.99.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.