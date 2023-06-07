Amalgamated Bank Has $1.23 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,006,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $3,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

