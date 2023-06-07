Amalgamated Bank Has $1.23 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,006,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $3,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of DLB opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68.
Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.
About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.