Amalgamated Bank Has $1.25 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 52.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,859 shares of company stock valued at $977,087 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

