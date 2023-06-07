Amalgamated Bank Has $929,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $189,889.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,444. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

