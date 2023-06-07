Amalgamated Bank Has $998,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.