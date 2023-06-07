Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLY opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.