Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

