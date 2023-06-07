Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

