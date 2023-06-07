Amalgamated Bank Purchases 124 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $157.13.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

