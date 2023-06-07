Amalgamated Bank Purchases 127 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $112.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -282.14 and a beta of 0.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

