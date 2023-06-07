Amalgamated Bank Purchases 150 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 144,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,690 shares of company stock worth $3,353,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

