Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,616 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.