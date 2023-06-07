Amalgamated Bank Purchases 535 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Wix.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $3,311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.54.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

