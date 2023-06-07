Amalgamated Bank Purchases 5,705 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,799.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $321,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

