Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,092 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

