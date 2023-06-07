Amalgamated Bank Purchases 76 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,600,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.56.

INSP opened at $314.63 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $316.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,629 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

