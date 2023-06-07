Amalgamated Bank Purchases 8,949 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 98.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 1,611.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.