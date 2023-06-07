Amalgamated Bank Purchases 93 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of KRTX opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.92.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $13,030,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.44.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

