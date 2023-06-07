Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 322,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.