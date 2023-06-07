Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $281.77 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cavco Industries

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

