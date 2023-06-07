Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Matson by 1,788.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 73,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 69,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens decreased their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matson Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,974.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,181 shares of company stock worth $2,276,858. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MATX opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Stories

