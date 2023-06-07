Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,781 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,241,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 186,359 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE FBP opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

