Amalgamated Bank Sells 307 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $174.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

