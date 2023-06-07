Amalgamated Bank Sells 68,107 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 737,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 79,308 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabre by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 809,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 532,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.