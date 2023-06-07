Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 101.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,713. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.