Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Spark Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 16.5% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

