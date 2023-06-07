Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Tsai Capital Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Tsai Capital Corp lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.3% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

AMZN stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

