Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

