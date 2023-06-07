AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $495.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

