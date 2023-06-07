Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $103,633,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

