American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.87.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
