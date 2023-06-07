American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

