American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48,124 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 5.4 %

AEO stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,205 shares of company stock worth $321,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.