American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.25.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

