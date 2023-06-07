American International Group Inc. Acquires 12,198 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

SHLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.34.

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,692,135 shares of company stock valued at $598,192,593. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

