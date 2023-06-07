American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

NYSE:BE opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,910.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,800. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

