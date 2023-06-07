American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.