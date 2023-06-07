American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 463.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American States Water by 2,422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

