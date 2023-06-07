American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

