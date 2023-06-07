American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,075,000 after buying an additional 360,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 14,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $112.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $860,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

