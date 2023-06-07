American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %

Seagen stock opened at $195.47 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. JMP Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $50,023.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,924 shares of company stock valued at $30,559,184. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.