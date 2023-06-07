American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NYSE:MTH opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $130.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

