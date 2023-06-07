American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

