American International Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,926 shares of company stock valued at $17,915,777 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

