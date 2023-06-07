American International Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,008 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 451,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85,002 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $978,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

