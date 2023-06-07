American International Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $177.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.89. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Further Reading

