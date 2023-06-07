American International Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte Profile

PCVX stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.